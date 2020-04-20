LETTER: New county board supervisor: thanks for your confidence

I’d like to offer a very humble thank you to the citizens of southeast Baraboo for electing me to represent them on the Sauk County Board. Kudos, as well, to my opponent, Tim Stieve, for running a positive and respectful campaign. I’m also grateful to the many volunteers who helped spread the word about my candidacy, and all those who have offered encouragement both before and after the election.
As a new supervisor, I have much to learn, and I hope that my service proves worthy of the confidence voters have placed in me.
Moving ahead, I also sincerely hope that the board can avoid the wild swings of the political pendulum that have marked recent years. I believe that county residents are all best served by fair, moderate leadership that can build consensus, exercise compromise and practice openness and honesty. I look forward to the emergence of such voices.
Rob Nelson, Sauk County supervisor, District 18, Baraboo
