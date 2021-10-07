LETTER: New effort to prevent underage drinking begins

SAFE in Juneau County is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Small Talks, a new campaign to prevent underage drinking in Juneau County. This effort encourages adults to have short, casual conversations with kids starting at age 8 on the dangers of drinking alcohol before the age of 21.

“Underage drinking isn’t a rite of passage. It’s not just curiosity or bad behavior either. It’s a community-wide challenge that affects families of all shapes and sizes,” said Chandler Hansen, SAFE in Juneau County coalition coordinator. “Research shows that parents, loved ones, and other caring adults are the most powerful influence on a child’s choices about underage drinking. All you have to do is talk. There’s no big production necessary. You can have a small talk anytime, anywhere. Help a child sort out what they hear from friends or see on TV before someone hands them a drink.”

Despite recent success reducing underage drinking, there is an ongoing need to prevent it. Underage drinking is risky. When youth drink alcohol, they can damage and even block the development of healthy brain pathways that shape how kids feel, learn, behave, and grow. Damage like this can have lifelong physical, social, and emotional consequences.