LETTER: New environmental group starts in Beaver Dam

It is my happy duty to inform you that a new organization has been formed to act as a focal point for all those who wish to further the cause of local sustainability, to learn what we as citizens can do, and to learn what the benefits of sustainability are, and also how it can improve our lives. The name of this new group is Making Beaver Dam Sustainable.

As you know, cleaning our air and water will not only make our lives better, it will also improve the lives of our children and grandchildren. I ask you to join with us in using less plastic, growing your own food, planting trees and using less petroleum-based products.

It is the mission of Making Beaver Dam Sustainable to help communities meet the needs of the present without jeopardizing the needs of future generations through leadership, education, support, community alliances and environmental stewardship.

Please join us at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at the Nunatak Coffee Shop, 304 S. Center St., and find out how you, too, can help turn the world around, or contact me at jsabfall@live.com.

Jon Abfall, Beaver Dam