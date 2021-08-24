 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: New middle school is not sustainable
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: New middle school is not sustainable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I just went up to our middle school to donate a book to their library. Wow - seeing the massive glass structure, which I am assuming, is the cafeteria is crazy. Have we gone mad? What 13-year-old middle school student needs a huge glass enclosure like that? We are a small city of less than 13,000 population. If you wonder why your property assessment went up so much, and I'm sure a tax hike will follow, just go and look at that building. Building like this is not sustainable - economically nor environmentally.

Laura Norman, Baraboo 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Landers missed the point

Brian Landers apparently does not get it. The tragic death of Officer Ella French, and the wounding of her partner are things we all abhor, an…

Opinion

LETTER: Biden has got to go

Joe Biden's unblemished record of total incompetence remains intact. How can one president be so wrong, so often, on so many subjects? And all…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News