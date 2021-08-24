LETTER: New middle school is not sustainable

I just went up to our middle school to donate a book to their library. Wow - seeing the massive glass structure, which I am assuming, is the cafeteria is crazy. Have we gone mad? What 13-year-old middle school student needs a huge glass enclosure like that? We are a small city of less than 13,000 population. If you wonder why your property assessment went up so much, and I'm sure a tax hike will follow, just go and look at that building. Building like this is not sustainable - economically nor environmentally.