LETTER: New Sauk County Board member: Thanks for your votes

To the citizens of Sauk County Board District 16 who voted for me, thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you on the county board. I will do my best to uphold the trust you have put in me to serve.
I also want to thank John Miller for his eight years of dedicated service as your county board supervisor, and wish him and his family well wishes for the future.
Thomas Dorner, Baraboo
