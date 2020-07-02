LETTER:Newspaper offers Pollyanish piffle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am old, overweight and overburdened with medical preconditions. So, selfish son of a sea biscuit that I am, I, like that other SOSB, David Wester, who occasionally rattles the cages of the powers that be at the Baraboo News Republic, would like to see you, newspaper powers that be, stop spreading the Pollyannaish piffle pertaining to the pandemic propagated by that opinion-page macrocosmic and microcosmic tag-team duo of Michael Reagan and Scott Frostman.

The gadfly Wester and I probably will, before long, be shuffling off this mortal coil. (Better sooner than later, some might feel.) After all, we are not only “really old” but also both incorrigibly critical of the ingrained insouciance and incredible ignorance regarding COVID-19 exhibited regularly, unchecked and unchallenged, in the columns of Reagan and Frostman.

And, as all capable of discerning reality by now know, incredible ignorance has become not only de rigueur but also a badge of honor, among some, in this Age of Trump — as have mendacity and misogyny, narcissism, nativism and nationalism, along with crudity and cruelty.

Maybe it’s not such a bad time to be “buying the farm,” so to speak; nevertheless, we don’t especially appreciate reality-denying ideologues paving the way.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells