LETTER: Newspaper's billing practices coercion

Sending bills out has long been part of the cost of doing business. For the first time in my experience, I am now being charged for a bill received by me. Amazing. One expects to receive a bill for service done, but to also have to pay a charge for that bill?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you are charged because of the way the bill is sent or paid, opposed to others not being charged because of it being sent or paid in a different format, this is discrimination, unjust punishment. This is coercion against those who don’t have a computer or smart phone, or exercise their right not to use them.

The Portage Daily Register is doing this now to some subscribers. Businesses save money by using billing/collecting services, which is fine saving them and their customer’s money. A PDR bill received in the mail lists information, including the renewal rate of $190.50 for 6 days per week/26 weeks. Added to this is a “paper notice fee,” of $2.99. Your penalty for not using electronic billing. The newspaper pays the billing company for mailing statements, who want you to also pay them. Unless the paper gets it all.

Paul Schwalbe, Pardeeville