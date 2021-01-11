LETTER: Newspaper should end Frostman relationship

Is the Baraboo News Republic the official newspaper of the Republican Party of Sauk County? Why is Scott Frostman, the chair of the Republican Party of Sauk County, one of its column writers?

From July 2009 to July of 2013 I wrote a column for the Sauk Prairie Eagle. As a condition for accepting the position I had to resign as one of the vice chairs of the Democratic Party of Sauk County.

The Sauk Prairie Eagle and the Baraboo News Republic are both a part of the same news company, Capital Newspapers Inc.

Frostman should not have been asked to write columns for the BNR or he should have been asked to relinquish any formal positions with the party.

Any association between Frostman and Capital Newspapers should be ended.

Robert Johnson, Sauk City