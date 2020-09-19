LETTER: No candidate forums offered in Deforest/Windsor area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has come to the attention of DeForest-Windsor Area Grassroots that there are going to be no candidate forums for this coming election. Why not?

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women have declined to hold a candidate forum, even though they have done so in the past.

The decision for District 37 voters in this election is particularly important. Voters have been presented with clear choices between Abigail Lowery and John Jagler for whom they want to represent them in the 37th Assembly District. The differences between the two candidates are striking. With the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, both candidates will be restricted in their usual campaign activities such as door-to-door canvassing, one of Abigail Lowery’s favorite things to do.

One would think that Representative Jagler would be eager to reach out to voters in his district. He has a reputation for not being in his office, not making appointments with constituents, voting contrary to the way constituents ask him to vote, and not responding to requests for his opinions and positions.

Voters need public forums to make their decision. Who – which organizations – will stand up to host some.

John Scepanski, DeForest