 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: No excuse for election delays
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: No excuse for election delays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no excuse for delays and long lines to vote Nov. 3. We have known for years – not weeks – that this election is coming. You cannot blame COVID-19 for causing election problems

Wisconsin can ask for National Guard assistance to fill those thousands of Poll Worker vacancies. All it takes is for Gov. Tony Evers to pick up a phone.

There should be more, not less, voting locations per registered voter, to avoid clustering in long lines. During the April 2020 election, the Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett did the opposite, allowing five olling locations to be open. Madison had 66 locations (they could have had more). This can never happen again.

With “notice” that this election was coming – there is no excuse for more time to vote. Evers’ cabal wants six more days to find ballots in the trunk of cars and closets in order to create a win for Biden and the Democrats.

If state employees and teachers help at the polls, like Megan Wolf of Wis Elections Commission asked last time, we might not need that many National Guard members to fill in.

To my friends, please vote in person.

Anna Morgan, Lodi 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote because it matters

I have been a conservative and fairly consistent Republican over last 40 years, but that won’t be the case this time around. I served 30 years…

Opinion

LETTER: Hunt the vote

Sportsmen/women spread the word, get your buddies to register and vote Republican this Nov. 3 2020. What is more important than insuring your …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News