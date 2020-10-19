LETTER: No excuse for election delays

There is no excuse for delays and long lines to vote Nov. 3. We have known for years – not weeks – that this election is coming. You cannot blame COVID-19 for causing election problems

Wisconsin can ask for National Guard assistance to fill those thousands of Poll Worker vacancies. All it takes is for Gov. Tony Evers to pick up a phone.

There should be more, not less, voting locations per registered voter, to avoid clustering in long lines. During the April 2020 election, the Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett did the opposite, allowing five olling locations to be open. Madison had 66 locations (they could have had more). This can never happen again.

With “notice” that this election was coming – there is no excuse for more time to vote. Evers’ cabal wants six more days to find ballots in the trunk of cars and closets in order to create a win for Biden and the Democrats.

If state employees and teachers help at the polls, like Megan Wolf of Wis Elections Commission asked last time, we might not need that many National Guard members to fill in.

To my friends, please vote in person.

Anna Morgan, Lodi