LETTER: No more fossil fuel projects

The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts report recently came out, and Wisconsin clearly needs to stop the creation and investment in all new fossil fuel projects in the state. Takeaways from the report include rising temperatures, along with extreme weather events that are already causing immense impacts across the state, which will continue to increase. Harrowing words for our future, unless we focus on the report's solution - ‘decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental and climate justice by investing in solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions’. Low and behold, there is our answer, we must listen and learn from this report and take action NOW! These extreme events are already negatively impacting agricultural production in Wisconsin, affecting our water quality, and hurting our infrastructure. If we already think our ‘construction season' of constant road repairs is infuriating, it will only further buckle with the rising damage. The worsening weather will raise our already costly energy bills. I implore our state’s citizens to raise your voices, no more fossil fuel projects. State and local officials, the PSC, please support clean energy and stop investments in new fossil fuel projects. Listen to the scientists and turn to this report's strategies.