LETTER: No more gerrymandering

Gerrymandering - a weird word that names an even weirder practice, one that has never seemed to me like it should be legal. Gerrymander definition: To divide a state etc. into election districts to give one party unfair advantage in elections. Wisconsin is one of the most unfairly divided states, which has resulted in an almost complete stranglehold by the Republican Party. In the past that has worked for the Democrats as well.

Election districts need to be determined in a way that no party can control the outcome of our elections in this manner. Each of our votes should count equally. In our neighboring state of Iowa, civil servants – and not the leaders of the party in power – draw the district maps. It is unlawful for them to use demographic voting data to rig districts in favor of one party or another. We citizens need to support current efforts to redraw election districts in a way that will allow all candidates an equal chance to be chosen by voters to be their representatives.