LETTER: No more oil pipelines

I’m wondering how many readers know that there is an oil pipeline that runs through northern Wisconsin and under Lake Superior. Michigan’s governor is trying to shut the line down. Wisconsin’s Bad River Indian tribe also wants the pipeline off their reservation. But instead of shutting the line down, Enbridge Oil Company wants permission to create a new, much longer route for the pipeline that would go all the way around the Native American land. This would add many more miles of pipe and significantly increase the risks to Wisconsin’s northland.

We don’t need more oil pipelines. We need to be focusing all of our future energy plans on renewable resources.

According to the report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change we only have until 2030 to significantly reduce fossil fuel use if we are to halt catastrophic climate change. That’s only eight years from now. We cannot possibly reach our fossil fuel emission goals if we keep investing in fossil fuel infrastructure.

I pray that, for the sake of my grandkids and great-grandkids, that Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources take the actions necessary to deny any further expansion of oil pipelines in Wisconsin.

Kevin Stoddard, Rio