LETTER: No one can question historical value

This is a reply to my friend Jack Sanderson’s column about the Columbus statue on the west side of our fair city. No one can question the historical value of knowing about Cristoforo Colombo, Admiral of the Ocean Sea and Viceroy, as he was called in his lifetime. Sanderson does well to remind us of the life and times of the man now known as Columbus.

As an educator, my question is about the pedagogical value of a kitschy plastic sculpture on a tacky green base plunked on an overgrown highway right-of-way at the rear of a bankrupt strip mall. When viewed from the west , this work literally and figuratively conceals most of its details. In contrast, the Columbus statue in Barcelona harbor does far more to inspire appreciation and further study.

The time is upon us when bits of doggerel verse, sanitized myths, and garish sculptures don't do the necessary work of telling the story of how Europeans came to this continent.

I say it’s better for everyone to move this failed attempt at historical imagination to some place where its setting and context are more educational and less blighted. I suggest on top of the booth at Columbus High School Field in Fireman’s Park, where it may be seen at a better angle in a more sporting venue.

Don’t demolish it, but don’t over-rate it.

Henry St. Maurice, Columbus