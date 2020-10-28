LETTER: No one will know

Pssstt….a little secret for you.

You don’t have to vote the way the leader of your peer group does.

You don’t have to vote the way the loudest guy at the local watering hole does.

You don’t have to vote the way anyone at your work, your church, or even your home does.

Your vote is just that – your vote.

No one goes into the voting booth with you. It is between you and your conscience and what you feel is best for yourself, your family, and your circumstances.

No one will know.

Think of the kind of country you want to live in, and the kind of country your children and grandchildren will live in.

Just vote.

No one needs to know.

Jim and Becky Hovde, Baraboo