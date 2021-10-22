LETTER: No slow down of youth e-cigarette use during pandemic

A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms what many in public health have long feared, that despite the COVID pandemic, youth continue to use e-cigarettes in record numbers.

Using 2021 data, the study found 2 million U.S. middle and high school students reported currently using e-cigarettes. Additionally, 85% of those youth reported using flavored e-cigarettes, with disposable e-cigarettes as the most popular.

The epidemic of youth e-cigarette use did not go away. We’ve got a lot of work to do to turn these numbers around.

E-cigarettes carry real health risks for young people. The nicotine in e-cigarettes can harm the developing adolescent brain, specifically the parts that control learning and memory.

The SCA continues to educate youth about the harms of e-cigarette use, encouraging them to quit, and letting them know it is possible. One new resource for teens is the Live Vape Free text line – text “VAPEFREE” to 873373. The SCA also educates retailers about e-cigarettes and proper sales through the WI Wins program and witobaccocheck.org.

For more on tobacco prevention and control efforts in Sauk County, follow SCA on Facebook.

Josh Benson, South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention, Mauston