LETTER: Nobody is better than another

Even though race and “systemic/institutional racism” are more than 50 years behind us, some of our leaders manage to reach into the past to stoke division and hatred in current society. There is not one square inch of area in this country where people of any race are prohibited. People of all races and creeds are assuming positions in spheres of politics, entertainment, sports, surgeons, doctors, engineers, actors and presidents (of the US) – all have been uni-race – belonging to one human race. President Biden has nominated a Black woman for Supreme Court justice. All other races and all men were excluded, regardless of qualifications. And while our kids of all races play and study together in unity, some leaders in local school districts are urgently trying to remind them of distant past division and hate. The truth is, nobody is better than another just because of the way one looks or speaks, but we can strive to achieve better content of character and encourage others to do the same. This can only happen by making right, positive choices in our daily life to love our neighbors as ourselves. Remember, we are all made in the image or our Creator.