LETTER: North Shore is best place for education center

I am writing to support the choice of the North Shore at Devil’s Lake State Park for the new interpretive education center. The building will primarily be used as a place for school groups to meet, learn about the natural and human history of the park, and then go out and explore the area. As a retired teacher who has led countless field trips for kids, I know the importance of providing a facility like this for them. These types of centers offer an enhanced learning experience and are prominent in many parks and refuges. They exist to interpret the surroundings for visitors.
The cramped Nature Center up on the hill at Devil’s Lake is too small for classes. A center built at Ski Hi and South Shore Roads, which some have suggested, would be too far away from areas where students hike and where they can see the unique geology of the area.
As a long time supporter of the park, I realize that the North Shore is often crowded, and yet, it presents the best option for access to an interpretive education center.
Karen Mesmer, Baraboo