LETTER: North Shore is best place for education center

I am writing to support the choice of the North Shore at Devil’s Lake State Park for the new interpretive education center. The building will primarily be used as a place for school groups to meet, learn about the natural and human history of the park, and then go out and explore the area. As a retired teacher who has led countless field trips for kids, I know the importance of providing a facility like this for them. These types of centers offer an enhanced learning experience and are prominent in many parks and refuges. They exist to interpret the surroundings for visitors.