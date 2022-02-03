 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER

LETTER: Not a good idea to move on Russia

Sometime ago Nikita Khrushchev knew better than to wage war in Cuba which was about 6,000 miles from the border of Russia. He told John Kennedy that if JFK wouldn't invade Cuba he would take his missiles out of Cuba and go home. JFK said it was a good idea. The current president of the US, Joe Biden, is thinking of going to war in the Ukraine which is about 6,000 miles from the US. The Russian Premier Putin thinks this is not a good idea. Putin is probably right for a number of reasons. How much gas will it take to transport the U.S. military (6,000 miles away) to the Ukraine with the price of today's gas twice as much as it was last year? If Cuba is not worth having in NATO, why should Biden want the Ukraine to be part of NATO?

Robert Firlus, Mauston

