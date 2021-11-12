LETTER: Not much has changed

In over 100 years, not much has changed in the United States.

Back in 1898, Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst sold their souls for money. They used sensational stories full of lies and disinformation to sell their “newspapers.” Americans were quickly hooked by filth and sensationalism. Journalism schools use the term “Yellow Journalism” to describe the unethical practices of Pulitzer and Hearst. Pulitzer and Hearst became very wealthy. They were among the richest men in America. They conned a lot of Americans for profit.

In 2021, Ruppert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg are using the same yellow journalism to sell their media. Murdoch and Zuckerberg are international robber barons. Their lies and disinformation reach billions of people, young and old. They are corrupt multi-billionaires.

For protection from the cons, people must know the difference between fact and an alternative fact (a lie). With that knowledge, people can act on the truths rather than the lies.

Critical thinking and fact checking are necessities today as in the past.

In America, informed people must vote and be part of our democracy. Corrupt politicians (supported by tax-dodging Murdoch and Zuckerberg) must be booted from office by the voters.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo