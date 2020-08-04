LETTER: Not wearing mask isn't freedom; it's free-dumb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are in the midst of a pandemic (do people even know what that means?) and right now the only real deterrent is wearing a mask.

Highly contagious, much more so than the "flu." Leaves many with long term complications even if they recover. And yet there is an element of society that claims they are are "free" to not wear a mask. That's not freedom. That's free-dumb.

We are losing Americans at the rate of one every 60 seconds. That's the equivalent of one 9/11 every two days. Think about that. Question for you anti-maskers: God forbid you should need surgery but would you tell the surgeon "don't sweat a mask, they don't work?" Asking for a friend.

Walter Baroni, Baraboo