LETTER: Nothing 'illegal,' but assertion ought to raise red flags

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent (July 7) article ("Committee remains unsure of criminal justice support programs place in Sauk County," by Nicole Aimone) incorrectly asserted "possible illegality" with regard to a standard realignment of programmatic responsibilities from one Sauk County department to another.

As noted at the Executive & Legislative Committee meeting on July 6, Deputy Director of Public Health Cathy Warwick documented multiple examples of such activities wherein agreement of affected departments and the Oversight Committees was sufficient without board engagement. This was supported by other long-serving supervisors.

Having a board member create doubts about the "legality" of such reassignments without acquisition of the facts — and having a reporter accept such assertions without due diligence — should raise red flags as to the intent of such behavior.

Although such political "knee-jerk" behavior continues, it is not — nor has it ever been — in the best interests of Sauk County.

Peter Vedro, former chairman, Sauk County Board of Supervisors, Baraboo