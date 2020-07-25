LETTER: Nothing will be like it was until we work together against virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A big thank you to all the businesses in Beaver Dam, Columbus and surrounding areas for mandating masks for their employees and customers.

You are doing what local, state and federal government can't/won't do: keeping people safe.

Our economy will not completely open until we lower the curve, stop the spread of COVID-19. Same with getting kids back to school, sporting events, even funerals and weddings. Nothing will be like it was until we all work together.

Our Legislature has the power to pass a statewide mask mandate. Why haven't they?

As this pandemic drags on, eventually it will have a negative impact on everyone, in some way or another.

Think of all the heroes in our hospitals and nursing homes who have been saving lives, including my mother's, while risking the health of themselves and their families.

It's been months since I have been able to hug my mom, take her on walks outside, just spend time with her. I have missed both Mother's Day and her birthday.

Nothing will change until we do.

Lynn Sharkey, Beaver Dam