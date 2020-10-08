LETTER: Now a chance to learn from history

During 1918 flu pandemic, President Woodrow Wilson held rallies and his supporters refused wearing masks and social distancing. The pandemice caused 675,000 Americans to die. Wilson caught the flu, had two strokes and was paralyzed on one side.

Covid-19 in 2020, President Donald Trump holds rallies and his supporters refuse wearing masks and social distancing. A total of 210,000 Americans have died so far. Trump caught the virus and was hospitalized.

Americans are not doing well due to President Trump’s “herd mentality” fairy tale and his delusion “it will magically disappear.”

During Trump’s four years, we witnessed 100,000 small businesses destroyed, 13.5 million unemployed, 7.3+ million infected, civil unrest, children in cages, schools closed, long food lines, and a shaky economy.

Will the GOP take our hard-earned Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare and pensions to fund more tax breaks for the greedy rich and corporations?

The GOP believes common Americans don’t deserve basic healthcare. Hypocritically, President Trump and politicians have America’s best healthcare and most expensive drugs.