LETTER: Objection to Prairie du Sac curfew outlined
LETTER

LETTER: Objection to Prairie du Sac curfew outlined

I am writing in response to your July 29 article regarding the Prairie du Sac Village Board considering the juvenile curfew ordinance. Your article only covered the portion of the conversation around this issue that occurred at the July 28 meeting. However, this topic was also discussed in detail at the board’s July 14 meeting.

During the July 14 meeting, I first brought up and clearly outlined my reasons for objecting to the curfew ordinance, which I will reiterate here. Upon first reading the existing ordinance, I immediately began thinking about how this ordinance would contribute to systemic racism within our country and our community. This led me to do some research on the history and success of juvenile curfew ordinances across the country.

The Marshall Project reports that juvenile curfew laws: Disproportionately negatively affect youth of color; are not effective at reducing crime; introduced youth to the criminal justice system at a young age, setting them up for recidivism and creating negative feelings toward the police (the opposite of community policing)

Additionally: Adults in their 40s and 50s commit the most crimes, not youth, and an alternative approach is to invest in resources and activities for youth

Abby Howell-Dinger, Prairie Du Sac

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

