LETTER: Observing National Assisted Living Week

Sept. 12-18 is National Assisted Living Week. This annual observance celebrates those who live in assisted living residences and the dedicated people who serve them.

As the owners and the management company of Meadow Ridge Assisted Living and Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo, we thank our residents and their family members for giving us the opportunity to be of service. We are privileged to walk beside you on your journey of aging.

We also express our deep appreciation to Heather Godemann, RN campus administrator; Lucinda Labeots, LPN care coordinator; and all of the resident assistants, administrative staff, activity staff, dietary staff, housekeepers and maintenance technicians who provide the highest quality of care to our residents every day. We are so proud of your dedication and vigilance to keep our residents healthy, happy and engaged in joyful living.

Our frontline staff members are the heart of Meadow Ridge and Meadow View. If you have a caring heart, visit meadowridgebaraboo.com or call 608-356-8770 to learn more about who we are, what we do and why we do it. Caring for others can change the way you see the world.

Greg and Carol Griffin and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with David Griffin, president and CEO, ElderSpan Management, Madison