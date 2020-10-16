LETTER: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In these times, victims of domestic violence are experiencing increased isolation and fear. It’s more important than ever to stay connected with friends and family, and check in with them about how they are doing. You can ask them “What is life like for you lately?” “How are you and your family coping?” or “Are you able to have some time for yourself?”

Domestic violence can occur at any age and can happen no matter someone’s gender, sexual orientation, race, or religion. People experiencing abuse are likely to turn to family and friends. Survivors tell Hope House that what matters most is having someone in their life who is there for them without judgment to bounce ideas off, get support, and lean on when things are tough. You can be that person.

Anyone can call Hope House to talk about what they’re experiencing or how they’re affected by past experiences; to learn about free available resources; to get legal help; to discover healthy coping strategies; or for advice on helping a friend or family member.

Hope House’s theme is #PowerUp - recognize the difference you can make by connecting and offering your support to someone who is struggling in their relationship. Learn more about Hope House at hopehousescw.org. Call Hope House’s 24-hour helpline at 1-800-584-6790 in Sauk, Juneau, Marquette, Adams or Columbia counties.

Jess Kaehny, community education program manager, Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, Baraboo