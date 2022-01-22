LETTER: Ode to heroes

Ode to heroes

There are heroes all across our nation and in foreign lands who give of themselves daily. They have their duties to perform and they do it well, sometimes at a very expensive cost to themselves. Many come home with injuries. These are true American heroes and we owe them a great deal of respect and honor.

On the home front, we also have many heroes, who give of themselves and keep on giving day after day. I pay my respects to the courage and dedication of the doctors and nurses who serve us sometimes at a great risk to themselves, but they keep on giving. Many work around the clock, caring for patients who are sick from disease, natural causes, auto accidents, etc.

I can speak of this through past experiences, that had it not been for doctors, nurses and EMTS, I would not be here today. And many of them may be underpaid for all the devotion they put into their profession(s). I think as Americans, we must pay a debt of gratitude to these angels. They entered their field wanting to care for people and they are filling that obligation to the absolute best of their ability and stamina.

Gene Wood, Baraboo