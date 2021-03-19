LETTER: Ode to my friends when I needed them

On Feb. 17, I took a traumatic fall from my front porch and landed on the sidewalk. I began calling for help from my wife but she couldn't hear me. As I lay there in the cold, my dear friend Daniel Kaehne, the mailman whom I had worked with for years here in Baraboo, came to my aid, picked me up and brought me into the house. The 911 call went out and very soon I had some of Baraboo's finest servants here to render me aid.

They worked on me with such skill and caring, and soon I was transported to the hospital. The doctors and nurses who cared for me acted in a very professional way. I cannot say "Thank you" enough for the treatment I had received while I was temporarily out of it. There was a nurse in the Emergency Room, who watched over me like a mother hen.

My sincere thanks go out to all who came to my rescue and aid. I consider them to be my nearest and dearest friends. My praise goes out to all the doctors, nurses, EMS people who are working on the front line in all cases.

Gene Wood, Baraboo