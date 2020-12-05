LETTER: Offended by Frostman's comments

Scott Frostman’s Dec. 3 editorial implied I was being critical of his public testimony, which is patently false.

I have always respected all forms of commentary and have at times changed my opinion on issues based solely on public input. In this case, after a lengthy public testimony session, there was a brief recess, during which time I considered his comments to the council. Therefore, when we reconvened in open session, I stated that since the council had been publicly “castigated” and was possibly remiss for not having questioned Tim Lawther, I asked him a follow-up question. If I remember correctly, I was the only one to do so.

My response was an affirmation of Frostman’s statement to the council, in essence agreeing with him. To imply this was somehow a personal attack on his “right, duty and responsibility” to hold public servants accountable may be an interpretation that fits neatly into his agenda, but was an obfuscation and a misrepresentation of what actually occurred.

I have always believed that citizen input is an important and necessary part of government and of governing. I welcome any and all input from citizens, even those that I don’t represent. To suggest otherwise, is simply an attempt to impugn my integrity and reputation and I resent it.

Tom Kolb, Ward 3, District 2 council member, Baraboo