LETTER: Official election results will be delayed

This year’s election is unique. There have been an unprecedented number of absentee ballots requested and submitted, either by mail or early in-person voting. Because ballots cannot be counted in Wisconsin until the day of the election, it will take time to count and record every ballot. This is not a bad thing.

We should not expect to get election results on the night of Nov. 3. In normal years, the results given on election night are considered unofficial. There is an official verification process to certify the final count, which can take weeks. Because all votes need to be counted, only official results should be accepted by us. This year, especially if it’s a close race for president, we will probably have to wait. This is not a bad thing.

Accuracy in the results is more important than speed. We very likely will not know the election results for the president on the night of the election or the next day. It could take as long as a week. It could take as long as a month.

We need to be patient. We want every vote to be counted. We need every vote to be counted.

Sue Heintz, Lodi