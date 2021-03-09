 Skip to main content
LETTER: Only voters can clean up the problem
LETTER

My grandpa told me many years ago that even using ferrets, one will never get rid of all the rats and most likely the smell of them.

This saying comes to mind as regards to the four-year witch hunt by the Washington Democrats with no results and the refusal by Wisconsin Republican legislators to support mask mandates to help save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Over these time periods, they showed absolutely no concern for their constituents wants, needs or welfare. Only you, the voter, can clean up this human problem and smell.

Donald Schoechert, Montello

