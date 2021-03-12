LETTER: Open everything and restore liberty

New cases, hospitalizations and deaths of COVID-19 patients, way down, long before the vaccines can have any significant effect. How come? Some say “social distancing and masks,” but if so, why was not the recent surge, when the vast majority of us were masked and distanced, not averted? Clearly these measures alone cannot account for the decreases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stated that cases could be understated by a factor of eight. With about 29 million officially having tested positive, which means that around 232 million of us have actually had the disease, or about 70% of the population. That alone puts us near herd immunity, before the vaccines have had any significant effect.