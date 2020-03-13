LETTER: Open Table Community Meals cancelled
LETTER

LETTER: Open Table Community Meals cancelled

Effective immediately, the Open Table Community Meals are being suspended due to concerns about the recent Coronavirus. The scheduled meal on March 22 will not be held. The health and safety of the residents of our community is important to us, and we feel this precaution is necessary. This decision was based on recent information and communications from local, state and national authorities. We appreciate the cooperation of everyone who participates or attends the Open Table meals, and will notify the media and the community as soon as a decision is made to resume our community meals.

Sue Johnson, Open Table Community Meal Coordinator, Reedsburg

