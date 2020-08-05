You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Other ways for athletes to make their statements
LETTER: Other ways for athletes to make their statements

If these professional athletes want to make a statement, instead of kneeling for our anthem how about the quarterback take the snap and run into the other team's end zone and then take a knee and raise his fist in solidarity? The wide receiver instead of catching a game-winning pass, bat the ball to the ground and take a knee. Basketball players could shoot a game-winning basket for the other team and then take a knee. Baseball players, swing at any pitch to strike out and take a knee; outfielders and infielders drop the ball when it's hit or thrown to you and then take a knee.

I'm curious as to how long the players would still be playing before the owners put a stop to it. I have a feeling this kneeling would end.

William Venechuk, Montello

