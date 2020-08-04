LETTER: Our destructive pretender-in-chief must be shown the door

In 2016, many Americans wanted someone who was different, and along came a man who was indeed different. This person sowed hatred and fear of immigrants, who were “bad people,” and promised a wall to keep them out. “Mexico will pay for it!” Blaming the previous administration for whatever was wrong in the world, he was going to fix everything. It would be “easy.” He was going to make “America Great Again” and “America First.” Rallying a base of supporters, their orders were to beat the “crap” out of dissenters.
It should be clear by now the goal was to make himself “first” — with unlimited power. Also clear is that he could not stomach a person of color as president and has tried to dismantle everything Obama accomplished — no matter the consequence. “America Great” meant going back to the Confederacy times.
He abandoned our commitments and treaties, chose adversaries over allies, jeopardized national security, abused our judicial and other democratic systems, asked for foreign interference in elections, supported white supremacists, called the free press “fake,” and politicized a pandemic and called it a “hoax.”
His total lack of leadership has cost needless deaths and economic ruin, while dividing our nation.
It’s time to show this pretender the door.
Floyd Munro, Randolph
