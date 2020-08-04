LETTER: Our destructive pretender-in-chief must be shown the door

In 2016, many Americans wanted someone who was different, and along came a man who was indeed different. This person sowed hatred and fear of immigrants, who were “bad people,” and promised a wall to keep them out. “Mexico will pay for it!” Blaming the previous administration for whatever was wrong in the world, he was going to fix everything. It would be “easy.” He was going to make “America Great Again” and “America First.” Rallying a base of supporters, their orders were to beat the “crap” out of dissenters.