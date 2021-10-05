LETTER: Our future is on the line, renew democracy

Republican lawmakers doing the bid of the 1% and white supremacists have made elaborate rules changes including constitutional changes so now we have six Koch Brothers network justices and curricula in our law schools. Their focus group, the American Legislative Exchange Council, has been the source of a lot of model legislation that led to voter restriction laws and abortion restrictions. Republican politicians who encouraged the Jan. 6 insurrection are longtime beneficiaries of Koch Brothers network money. Using some of the wealthiest people they seek to end social insurance of any kind such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and so on. We were able to see how much the donors were able to achieve in the Donald Trump era. Now we recognize that our future is on the line and we must come together to defend and renew democracy.