LETTER: Our kid’s lack of education is at pandemic levels

The lack of care and attention to our kid’s education is at pandemic levels. What makes these non-medical and non-related adults think they have the right to talk sex to our children?

Does anyone care that strangers are talking to our 11 to 17 year olds about their sexual preferences?

The Lodi School District’s Abby Baxter and Emily Hendricks, are starting an LGBTQ Club at Lodi Middle School. There already is one at the high school level in Lodi during classroom hours. Did you parents know?

The teacher's unions have kept public students home for more than 1 ½ years now – pretending to do “virtual classes” because our kids were actually getting too smart – smarter than their elders. Most of the school district employees benefit packages are more than what most make in one year.

The quickest, fastest way to dumb down our future leaders is to shut down the schools and teach kids ridiculous stuff like man can change climate, white people are racist, and there are more than two sexes (the doctor guesses at birth).

Don’t look at me, I have been warning you for years. You get what you ask for parents. My grandkids are being home-schooled.

Anna Morgan, Lodi