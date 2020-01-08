LETTER: Our state doesn't respect democracy

Redistricting is a function of our legislature, and every 10 years it establishes the areas in which Wisconsinites vote. The problem lies in how republicans have gerrymandered these districts, moving boundaries to stack and pack voters to allow their candidates an unfair advantage. For example, in the 2018 statewide vote, democrats were elected to all five constitutional state offices. Democrats also took 54% of the popular vote for the Assembly; however, two-thirds of the seats went to Republicans. Yes, 63 seats were “won” by republicans, and only 36 seats went to democrats. How is this possible? Gerrymandering by a republican-controlled legislature. It is time to call this what it is, cheating.