LETTER: Oust town of Germantown board

What is the Germantown board up to? They have plans to recklessly spend in excess of $2 million of taxpayer money based on a document dated March 10, 2020 "Town Park Master Plan." A park that is not needed. The town chairman commented at a meeting that it was needed because of the increased developments. Well, these developments have recreation right in their own yard. The plan has thousands in it for benches, canoe launch, bike fix station, disc golf course, pet sanitation station, etc.