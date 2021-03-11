 Skip to main content
LETTER: Oust town of Germantown board
What is the Germantown board up to? They have plans to recklessly spend in excess of $2 million of taxpayer money based on a document dated March 10, 2020 "Town Park Master Plan." A park that is not needed. The town chairman commented at a meeting that it was needed because of the increased developments. Well, these developments have recreation right in their own yard. The plan has thousands in it for benches, canoe launch, bike fix station, disc golf course, pet sanitation station, etc.

It has more than $300,000 in contingencies, $300,000 in engineering. This is very wasteful spending on behalf of the Germantown Board chairman and supervisors, it needs to be stopped. Contact the town chairman at chairman@townofgermantown.com or call him at 608-562-6537. Let's get these reckless spenders out of office. They do not care about the taxpayers.

James Keene, New Lisbon

