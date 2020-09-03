LETTER: Over 100 trap and skeet shot at fundraiser

I'd like to thank all of the folks that came out August 8th for the 2nd annual fun day shoot at the Portage rod and gun club. Over 100 rounds of trap and skeet were shot and a great time was had by all. Id like to thank the following businesses and individuals who made this day a success. Tim and Nancy Kophamer, Doug and Pam at DW Sportswear, Recob's Target Shop, Stock and Field, The Dump in Cambria Wi, The board of directors at the club, As well as the members that were on hand to score and all the other work needed to help in making this a great event. Hope to see everyone next year, Until then be safe and shoot straight.