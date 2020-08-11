LETTER: Pandemic response overblown; do not take my freedoms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am sickened to death by the totalitarian response to COVID-19! We need to wake up to the fact that the response to this virus has been WAY overblown. The true death toll directly caused by COVID-19, while statistically insignificant, is still a death toll, and very sad.

The problem is that far too many deaths are being attributed to the virus. Whether confirmed by testing or not, if you sneeze or have a cough and then die, it’s COVID-19. If you die in a car crash, it’s COVID-19. If you get shot and die, it’s COVID-19. In fact, the official CDC guidance for death certificates states that if you die without a known specific cause of death, it’s PRESUMED to be the virus! Presumed???

As far as masks go, if you feel better or safer wearing a mask, keeping your distance, or just hunkering down at home, God bless ya. That’s your right. I’ll steer clear of you at the store or wherever, but I won’t be wearing a mask. At some point, we must reclaim our liberty. For me, that time is now. So please, city, county and state officials, keep your grubby mitts off my freedom!

Casey Carney, Beaver Dam