LETTER: Pandemic: Survival of the fittest or smartest?

There are many clarifications and possibilities which can come from the current health and economic crisis. It shows the failures and effects of the Trump Administration, or lack of administration, on our government and lives. Survivors can vote in November.

Second, it shows how a worldwide cutback in use of fossil fuels can heal the environment and reduce global warning.

Third, there are many people on the planet. Our resources are stretched by greed and over population. Covid-19 is an opportunity to look at Darwin’s Law and the concept of survival of the fittest. Many people who want to live and believe in knowledge, facts, and science will protect themselves and survive.

Sadly, there will be more dedicated grocery store workers and health workers who die, and there will be thousands of U.S. citizens who will win Darwin Awards for thumbing their noses at Mother Nature, safe behavior, and self-preservation.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo