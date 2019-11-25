{{featured_button_text}}

In 1961, Jim and Marge Grant took their infant son Scott in for a check-up. Afterwards, Scottie suffered irreversible brain damage stemming from the DTP vaccine, confirmed by physicians at Mayo Clinic. Scott became a permanently non-ambulatory, spastic quadriplegic.

This tragedy led to Marge’s life mission. She became a national pioneer for vaccine safety and co-founded Wisconsin Citizens for Free Choice in Immunization. Her organization successfully petitioned our legislature, and in 1980 Wisconsin voted to allow personal, religious, and medical exemptions to vaccination for school entry.

Jim and Marge are no longer with us but their son Scott lives in Beaver Dam. He is 58 and requires 24-hour care due to the injuries he sustained.

Eighty concerned residents attended the Sauk County Board of Health’s Nov. 19 meeting to oppose a proposed resolution that supports the elimination of the personal conviction exemption waiver. All but one in attendance urged board members to continue to allow parents the choice to make medical decisions for their children. A vote on the issue is expected to occur at their next meeting Dec. 10.

Parents with concerns over government overreach and who would like to maintain the current law should attend the December meeting.

Jamie Bernander, Wisconsin Dells

