LETTER: Park lights vandals should be found, held accountable

I am very upset about the vandalism at the park of amazing display of lights, as are many others. How about having security there all night? What good will surveillance cameras do if these destructive idiots are wearing hoodies, and/or ski masks? How about placing snipers in trees with BB guns? I will gladly volunteer to help.
What pleasure do these knuckleheads get from destroying decorations? Who's their next target? People’s homes with outside decorations? If they are caught and are minors, hold their parents accountable for the damage they caused.
Kathi Trejo, Beaver Dam