LETTER: Pass bill for vaccination rights

It is vital for LRB 2140/LRB 2956 to become law in the state of Wisconsin. This will ensure that law abiding healthy citizens are not prevented from working or participating in society.

This bill will prevent discrimination of any kind against persons who have chosen not to receive one or more vaccines. Discrimination of any kind is unacceptable, and yet discrimination, bullying and shaming of persons who have chosen to forgo one or more vaccinations is becoming acceptable by many in the media, public health, and academia.

“My Body My Choice” must be respected in the arena of human vaccination rights to all persons just as other issues of bodily autonomy to defend individual right and self-determination over bodily rights exists today.

Please contact your state legislators and Gov. Tony Evers, asking them to pass LRB 2140/LRB 2956.

Ruth Dawson, Baraboo