LETTER: Pat Nash is at it again

Once again, Pat Nash's readers are forced to listen to her list of concerns that she thinks only can be addressed by the Democratic, Socialist, Party.

Her March 26 column concludes, "This year, because I care about America, morality, working people, students with huge debt, our air and water, our schools and fair taxation, I’m voting for Democrats across the ballot."

We wonder if the day will ever come when Nash is able to look farther than the next election for solutions to the nation's worsening troubles, e.g. the impact of unsustainable population growth, 90% of which is caused by an immigration policy embraced by both derelict political parties. Pew Research says this rate of growth is expected to continue until 2060.

We'd love for Nash, who also supports our current level of average annual immigration, 1 million-plus people, amnesty for nearly 12 million illegal aliens, etc., speculate as to how the concerns she has today at 330 million people will look when we surpass the 400-million mark in just 40 years.

What better time for Nash to express her thoughts than on the eve of Earth Day's 50th anniversary?

Dave Gorak, La Valle