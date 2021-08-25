 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Pay attention to the redistricting fight
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Pay attention to the redistricting fight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Are you ready for the epic political fight over redistricting state legislative and congressional seats in the coming months? I hope that you answered “no” because nobody should be prepared for how ugly this year’s redistricting, based on the much delayed and eagerly anticipated decennial census data due out in the coming weeks, will be.

Make no mistake with divided and polarized state government the battle over fair maps will be intense. It doesn’t need to be, the voters agree, by large margins, when asked, that we prefer nonpartisan map drawing that hold politicians accountable.

Though it may be tempting please do not look away, in fact, focus in. Counties redistrict just like the state, the lines county boards and municipalities draw matter when drawing and considering state maps. No doubt, your county board is preparing for this. Find out who your supervisor is and reach out, let them know you are watching them too. Let them know only maps that favor we the people not politicians will do at all levels of government.

David Faust, Poynette

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Biden has got to go

Joe Biden's unblemished record of total incompetence remains intact. How can one president be so wrong, so often, on so many subjects? And all…

Opinion

LETTER: Landers missed the point

Brian Landers apparently does not get it. The tragic death of Officer Ella French, and the wounding of her partner are things we all abhor, an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News