LETTER: Pay attention to the redistricting fight

Are you ready for the epic political fight over redistricting state legislative and congressional seats in the coming months? I hope that you answered “no” because nobody should be prepared for how ugly this year’s redistricting, based on the much delayed and eagerly anticipated decennial census data due out in the coming weeks, will be.

Make no mistake with divided and polarized state government the battle over fair maps will be intense. It doesn’t need to be, the voters agree, by large margins, when asked, that we prefer nonpartisan map drawing that hold politicians accountable.

Though it may be tempting please do not look away, in fact, focus in. Counties redistrict just like the state, the lines county boards and municipalities draw matter when drawing and considering state maps. No doubt, your county board is preparing for this. Find out who your supervisor is and reach out, let them know you are watching them too. Let them know only maps that favor we the people not politicians will do at all levels of government.