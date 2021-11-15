LETTER: PCA hosts events

Do you like wine? Would you like to learn more about wine? Have you ever wondered what goes into running a winery in Wisconsin? This Thursday you will have a chance to learn the answer to these questions and much more. The Portage Center for the Arts will host a free to the public “Lunch Break” event at noon, Thursday, at 301 E. Cook St. Programs run approximately 45 minutes.

Rock N Wool Winery owner & winemaker Shaun Lapacek will discuss everything from growing grapes to making various types of wine. He can answer all of your questions about his Poynette winery. This Lunch Break will be FREE to kick off our festive Thanksgiving week.

If you have never been to a Lunch Break, there is one additional reason to attend; this week your attendance will help support the arts in Columbia County. Five dollars ($5) will be donated to the PCA for the first 245 persons in attendance. So please help us “pack the theatre” at the PCA and join us for this exciting presentation.

The PCA will also be hosting the Portage Area Community Theatre’s (PACT) fun & entertaining “World War II Radio Christmas” show Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Don’t miss this nostalgic holiday show in the Zona Gale Theatre. Tickets are available at the door.

We hope to see you there.

Sean Malone, PCA Lunch Break Series committee member, Portage