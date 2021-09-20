 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: PCA Lunch Break Series resumes
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: PCA Lunch Break Series resumes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Center for the Arts Board would like to invite everyone to the return of our Lunch Break Series at noon Thursday, Sept. 23 at 301 E. Cook St.

This Thursday’s program is titled “AMPI: We Do Cheese!” Come to sample some cheese and learn how AMPI’s experts grade cheese and compete in worldwide taste competitions.

AMPI processes or shreds one million pounds of cheese every day. Former plant manager Polly Koepp and their top demonstrator will explain the plant’s operations and the joy of having their quality cheese products shine on the world stage. Come and join in the lunchtime comradery and view the recent improvements at the PCA. Sponsored by the Schieber family.

We hope to see you there.

Sean Malone, Portage Center for the Arts, Lunch Break Series committee member, Portage

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: GOP uses fear to distract

A recent contributor to the Daily Citizen was right about Republicans being afraid of “almost everything.” This is not by chance. GOP leaders …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News