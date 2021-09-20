LETTER: PCA Lunch Break Series resumes

The Portage Center for the Arts Board would like to invite everyone to the return of our Lunch Break Series at noon Thursday, Sept. 23 at 301 E. Cook St.

This Thursday’s program is titled “AMPI: We Do Cheese!” Come to sample some cheese and learn how AMPI’s experts grade cheese and compete in worldwide taste competitions.

AMPI processes or shreds one million pounds of cheese every day. Former plant manager Polly Koepp and their top demonstrator will explain the plant’s operations and the joy of having their quality cheese products shine on the world stage. Come and join in the lunchtime comradery and view the recent improvements at the PCA. Sponsored by the Schieber family.

We hope to see you there.

Sean Malone, Portage Center for the Arts, Lunch Break Series committee member, Portage